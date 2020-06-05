‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after Mississippi gun store burglary

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Three men are wanted by Mississippi police after they broke into a gun store early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the three men broke into a New Albany gun store and took several guns. Officers chased the suspects into Marshall County where they bailed out of the car and started running.

They were able to evade police.

Officers are looking for the suspects in several different areas around Holly Springs, including near Marshall Academy School.

They should be considered armed and dangerous.