Armed and dangerous 18-year-old wanted on murder charge may be in Memphis, authorities say

SEARCY, Ark. — U.S. Marshals and the Searcy Police Department says an armed and dangerous 18-year-old accused of capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property charges may be in the Memphis area.

According to police, first responders were called to Randall Drive in Searcy on Wednesday, April 29, and found 38-year-old Eric Kalas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Robert Hurd was developed as a suspect in the murder. Authorities said the 18-year-old was out on bond for two counts of attempted murder in an unrelated case when he allegedly shot Kalas.

Hurd may be in the Memphis area and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

If you see him, call police immediately.