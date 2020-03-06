Arlington woman accused of attacking boyfriend, driving drunk down I-40 with daughter unrestrained in the front seat

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — An Arlington woman was arrested after authorities say she attacked her boyfriend and then began driving drunk down the interstate with their four-year-old daughter unrestrained in the front seat.

Stephanie Hearn was charged with child abuse/neglect, domestic assault/ bodily harm, DUI, public intoxication, reckless driving and vandalism court records show.

The victim told police that he was in bed early Friday morning when Hearn, who had told him she’d been drinking, began hitting him in the back of the head. He told her to stop, but she continued to attack him.

The police reports noted that the victim grabbed his duty vest and belt, and called a friend for help. As he was walking to the other man’s car, Hearn allegedly continued the assault by punching him and ripping his shirt.

Once he was in the car, the victim said Hearn “shifted her rage” to the victim’s city of Memphis vehicle. She damaged the driver side mirror, door and window.

Authorities said she was holding the couple’s four-year-old daughter the entire time.

Hearn then reportedly took the keys to another vehicle, put the child in the front passenger seat and took off at a high rate of speed, running through a red light at Milton Wilson and Airline Road.

She was spotted sometime later traveling westbound on I-40 near Canada Road. She was speeding and even swerving in and out of her lane.

The child was still unrestrained in the front seat when officers pulled Hearn over.