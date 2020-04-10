Arlington Community Schools hires new superintendent

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — The Arlington Board of Education has announced the hiring of Jeff Mayo as the new superintendent of Arlington Community Schools.

The board voted unanimously for Mayo’s hiring during an online meeting on Thursday.

“I am humbled, honored, and excited that the ACS school board has entrusted me with this opportunity to continue the work that has become the foundation of this great school district,” Mayo said. “Our district is comprised of incredible students, parents, teachers, staff and administrators, and as a cohesive team, along with the school board, we will continue this journey of excellence as we put students first and move our district forward.”

Mayo was hired to be the chief of staff for the district when it formed in 2014. He will succeed Superintendent Tammy Mason who is retiring at the end of June.

Mayo will officially take over the duties on July 1.