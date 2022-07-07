MEMPHIS, Tenn.— An Arlington church donated $40,000 to pay off 103 MLGW customers’ utility bills in the Millington and Arlington areas.

Oak Spring Baptist Church donated 10% of its income to Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s Gift of Comfort Program.

“It’s just a need we have identified. It doesn’t stop the bleeding, but it does slow it down a little bit,” Oak Spring Pastor Michael Martin said.

This is the third time Oak Spring has donated to Gift of Comfort in the past 18 months.

Rhonda Thompson and her aunts were among some of the recipients.

“This is over and beyond financial relief for them” Thompson said in a news release.

The Gift of Comfort program has given individuals and organizations a chance to pay their bills.

To donate, visit mlgw.com/giftofcomfort.