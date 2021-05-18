Arkansas woman missing for several days found wrapped in sheet under ex-boyfriend’s bed, authorities say

HUGHES, Ark. — A missing Arkansas woman was discovered dead inside a home and now authorities say her ex-boyfriend is a person of interest.

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the woman, 42, or her ex-boyfriend, but said the woman had been missing for several days when she was discovered wrapped in a sheet under a mattress at the man’s home. She appeared to have been dead for some time, they said.

The body was found in the 200 block of Tucker Street in Hughes, authorities said.

Authorities are now searching for the ex-boyfriend, who they consider to be a person of interest in the case. They said the man had worked for the city of Hughes in the Sanitation Department.

A motive was not released, but deputies said there was a history of domestic violence.