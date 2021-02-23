Arkansas woman dies from smoke inhalation after using stove for heat

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith woman is dead from a kitchen fire after using a stove as a source of heat.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Fort Smith Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3400 block of S 96th Street.

When units arrived, crews found a home with heavy smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters quickly made entry into the home and found a woman laying on the floor only feet from the front door.

Once the woman was outside, emergency crews started life-saving measures. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and was later transferred to Washington Regional in Fayetteville.

Fort Smith Fire Marshal Ethan Millard said 76-year-old Ann Brambl was using her stovetop as a source of heat Monday when he believes clutter from the kitchen fell onto the hot burners and caught fire.

Millard said Brambl died Tuesday from smoke inhalation.

Smoke detectors were inside the home but not working, according to Millard.