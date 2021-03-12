Arkansas triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man accused of killing three of his family members at a home in rural Madison County in February pleaded not guilty to three counts of capital murder on Thursday.

Hunter Chenoweth, 22

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, is accused of killing his mother, Tammie Chenoweth, his stepfather, James Stanley McGehee, and his sister, Cheyenne Chenoweth.

Their bodies were found at a residence at 3487 County Road 6041, southwest of Huntsville, on February 23.

According to Dustin Chenoweth, his brother, the murders stemmed from an argument related to a firearm stolen by Hunter Chenoweth’s ex-girlfriend Kalea Long, who was found with the charged killer near Benton later that night.

Cheyenne Chenoweth’s infant son, abducted from the crime scene, was also allegedly found with the pair.

Hunter Chenoweth confessed to the murders after his arrest, according to a preliminary report from the prosecutor’s office.

His next hearing will be in the Madison County Circuit Court on September 14, 2021.

The baby is now safe with immediate family, Dustin Chenoweth said.