Arkansas State University Mid-South competing for national championship

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The women’s basketball team at Arkansas State University Mid-South continues to win. Now sitting at 22-1, they’re on the cusp of a championship, with just 16 teams still alive in the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament. But they said they’re too focused to enjoy all that success just yet.

“I don’t think we’ve been able to stop and think about just how special this season has been,” said coach Mercedes Corona. ”I think it’s because we know there’s so much work to be done.”

“We really go out and just play. We know what we’re supposed to do, we know our rotations and we keep playing hard,” added Cierra Penn.

As other teams are forced to drop out of the national tournament due to Covid outbreaks, the Lady Greyhounds have avoided any major Covid complications.

“We have a bunch of homebodies on our team. They really don’t go out, and if they do they go to each other’s houses or apartments. So they’ve been able to stay in our bubble,” said Corona.

The team enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history. Now, four wins away from a national championship, they say they won’t be satisfied until they’ve made that happen.

“We’re just making history,” said Penn. “We just keep on making history and it’s going to feel even better than we’re the first team at Mid-South to do this.”

“You go 1-0 after every game. That is the only focus: you want to go 1-0 after every game, focus on that task at hand,” added Corona.

ASU Mid-South plays their first game in the national tournament Tuesday, with tip-off set for 1 p.m.