Arkansas State student injured in campus shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas State University was placed on lockdown for several hours after a student was shot in the leg.

Officials say the lockdown was lifted at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

University officials say the shooting happened early Wednesday in the parking lot of a campus apartment complex. The student is being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.

In-person classes were canceled last month at Arkansas State because of the coronavirus pandemic, but KAIT-TV reports about 700 students remain on campus.