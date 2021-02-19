Arkansas state senator says he’s leaving Republican Party

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2015 file photo, Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, speaks in the Senate chamber at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Hendren, a longtime Arkansas legislator and nephew of the state’s Republican governor said Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, he’s leaving the GOP, citing Donald Trump’s rhetoric and the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by the former president’s supporters. Hendren closed the door on seeking the party’s nomination for governor next year, but not as an independent. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A longtime Arkansas legislator and nephew of the state’s Republican governor says he’s leaving the GOP.

State Sen. Jim Hendren on Thursday announced the decision in a nine-minute video, citing former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Hendren’s decision closes the door on him seeking the GOP nomination for governor next year, but he says he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of running as an independent.

Hendren’s decision keeps him out of a primary that has been overshadowed by former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ candidacy.