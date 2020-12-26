Arkansas State Police Special Agents investigating homicide in Marianna

MARIANNA, Ark. — Arkansas State Police Special Agents are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a Marianna man on Thursday night.

ASP Agents said Vincent Smith, 24, was shot outside a Marianna apartment complex in the 300 block California Street, but was able to drive a short distance to a local residence where family members were gathered at on Gaines Street.

Marianna police officers responded to the home and rendered aid to Smith, but he died shortly after around 9:30 p.m.

In a press release, ASP said a capital murder warrant for the arrest of Jalen Epps, 19, of Marianna has been issued and state police are continuing their search for Epps who has been identified as the gunman who shot Smith during an apparent robbery.

This is a developing story.