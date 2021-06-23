Arkansas authorities investigating homicide in Mississippi County

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas are investigating a homicide from over the weekend in Mississippi County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brandon Odom, 27, was shot on County Road 1212 in Frenchman’s Bayou. At this time, they are awaiting autopsy results.

The sheriff confirmed the victim is the same man who pulled a gun on WREG’s April Thompson and photographer Ben Short as they reported on a story in March 2012. He plead no-contest to aggravated assault in court on those charges.