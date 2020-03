MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Health officials say there are now 165 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state during a press conference on Sunday.

According to the state health department’s website, 119 people are under investigation and 517 people are being monitored by state health officials due to an identified risk.

The state is reporting they have seen 711 negative COVID-19 test results.

In the Mid-south, Crittenden, Poinsett and Craighead counties are all reporting confirmed cases.