Arkansas Senate panel advances near-total ban on abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas Senate panel has advanced legislation that’s aimed at forcing the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade by banning nearly all abortions in the state.

The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee endorsed the bill banning all abortions except for those to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency. The bill now heads to the full Senate.

The proposal is facing unlikely resistance from the attorney for a national anti-abortion group and the state’s Republican governor, who have expressed concerns about the measure.

Arkansas is one of ten states considering such a ban.