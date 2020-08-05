Arkansas: Schools must be open 5 days a week despite virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is requiring public schools to stay open five days a week when classes resume this month, complicating efforts by some districts to limit on-site instruction because of the coronavirus.

Education Secretary Johnny Key issued the guidance to schools on Wednesday as the state reported 912 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.

Arkansas’ public schools are set to reopen the week of August 24.

The state’s guidance said schools must be open all five days to comply with the state Constitution. Some districts had planned to limit on-site instruction.