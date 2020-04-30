Arkansas restaurant dining rooms can reopen May 11

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The dine-in option at Arkansas restaurants is coming back to the table.

Dining rooms can reopen May 11, but only at 33% capacity. It’s a percentage Gov. Asa Hutchinson hopes to increase over time.

“I realize that 33% is not really enough for some restaurants to carry the overhead on,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “But you’ve got to start somewhere.”

There will be additional restrictions as well; for example, no groups of more than 10, employees have to wear gloves, all bar areas have to stay closed, and everyone has to wear a facial covering. Customers, of course, can take the covering off to eat.

Recognizing the cost of these measures, the state is offering grants to help businesses cover the expenses. Companies can get up to $100,000, and the dollar amounts depend on how many full-time employees are on staff.

“As you invest in safety and health, the customer, the consumer will have confidence and say, yes, this is some place good to go,” Hutchinson said.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon supports the plan with those restrictions in place.

“We really believe that if we don’t do this thing right, the second occurrence of COVID-19 will be worse because we were reckless,” McClendon said. “It’s definitely important that we take all the proper precautions to be safe.”

However, Ray Gage doesn’t think May 11 is a safe date to open dining rooms at all. He runs Ray’s World Famous Barbeque and said he’ll stick to carryout until at least mid-July.

“The money’s not worth the risk to our customers,” Gage said. “You know, because you got elderly people, you got young people, but more so the elderly people and then you’re putting all these people’s lives at risk. You need time. You just need time because it’s not going to benefit anyone if we have a resurgence.”