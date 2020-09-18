Arkansas rape suspect crashes head-on with deputy during pursuit

Madison County Deputy expected to be OK

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Fayetteville Police were involved in a pursuit early Friday morning.

Fayetteville officers were asked to follow up on a rape suspect in the 4200 block of Valley Lake drive around midnight after a shots heard call but didn’t find anyone.

Police then received info that the suspect was in Fayetteville. Fayetteville Police located the suspect Jonathan Jerrell, Jr., 25, around 3:45 a.m. when an officer got into a pursuit that headed towards Madison County.

Jonathan Jerrell, Jr., 25

Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans said Fayetteville Police alerted the Sheriff’s Office that officers were in pursuit and headed toward the county.

Once the suspect entered Madison County, deputies took over.

Evans said the suspect was headed east down Highway 412 when Jerrell entered the westbound lane crashing head-on with a Madison County deputy around 4:30 a.m near Huntsville.

Evans said the crash happened on the front passenger side of the deputies vehicle.

Both Jerrell and the deputy were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, according to Evans.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and the suspect was treated and taken to the Washington County Jail.

“The deputy was bruised up,” Evans said. “He’s going to be okay.”

Both the suspect’s vehicle and the deputies cruiser are held in an impound lot and the incident is still under investigation.