Arkansas police releases coloring book created by kids in the city

The Fayetteville Police Department coloring book made by children of the community.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM ) — Earlier this year, the Fayetteville Police Department started a coloring book contest with the middle and junior high schools.

The goal was to be able to give the kids of Fayetteville a coloring book made by the kids of Fayetteville.

“While we’re in trying times with children at home, we’ve decided to share these coloring books with you and your families,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The coloring books are free to area children and the department requested families to them photos of the children’s drawings because they would “love to see them!”

“Congratulations to kids whose drawings made it into the coloring book!!!” the department wrote.

Names of all the artists are on each page and on the index located on the back page.