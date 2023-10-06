LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The federal government is sending $785 million in grants to the state of Arkansas for its highway transportation infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the grant package on Thursday.

The grants cover projects for roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction and safety improvement in the fiscal year 2024. The grants also include funds for workforce development in support of the improvements.

The grants are broken down into 11 categories:

National Highway Performance Program: $400,935,968

Surface Transportation Block Grant: $195,049,931

Highway Safety Improvement Program: $41,364,242

Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $4,099,981

Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program: $13,959,189

Metropolitan Planning: $2,358,111

National Highway Freight Program: $18,680,926

Carbon Reduction Program: $17,391,952

PROTECT Formula Program: $19,775,896

National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program: $11,527,783

Bridge Formula Program: $60,161,625

“These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds for a range of transportation projects such as improving safety for all road users, replacing aging bridges, and reducing carbon emissions,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said.

The funding was made available through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.