Arkansas officials arrest two suspects, search for another after finding body of missing person

POINSETT CO., Ark. – Arkansas authorities have arrested two men and are searching for one more after the body of a missing person was found in a ditch Thursday.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the body of a person who had been reported missing from Cherry Valley in a ditch north of Weiner just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

The man had been reported missing to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at the end of March. Poinsett County officials say the Cross County Sheriff’s Office had determined the person was involved in an incident in Poinsett County and asked them for help.

After executing a search warrant at a residence outside of Weiner Tuesday, the Poinsett County and Cross County sheriff’s offices, along with several other agencies in Arkansas, began the search for the missing person.

The man’s body has been sent to the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Anthony Scott Mosley of Harrisburg and 55-year-old Gerald Eugene Hutchens of Weiner have been arrested. They both have been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Anthony Scott Mosley

Gerald Eugene Hutchens

Poinsett County says authorities are searching for a third suspect, identified as 30-year-old of Buddy Cantrell of Harrisburg. Cantrell is wanted for abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and felony theft of property.

Buddy Cantrell

Anyone with information regarding Cantrell’s whereabouts is urged to call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 578-2116 or your local law enforcement agency.