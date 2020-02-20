Arkansas officer takes eight-year-old without a dad to father-daughter dance

VAN BUREN, Ark. — An Arkansas resource officer and an eight-year-old girl received national attention after a social media post about their sweet relationship went viral online.

Second grader Avey Cox told CNN affiliate KFSM she had been dreaming of going to the local father- daughter dance for some time, but thought she wouldn’t be able to go after her own dad recently passed away.

That’s when Van Buren Officer Nick Harvey stepped in.

He reached out to Avey’s mother and asked her if it would be okay if he took her to the dance. After receiving the mother’s support, he then asked Avey if she would be his date.

She said yes.

Avey told KFSM it meant a lot to her that the officer stepped up in her time of need.

“I got to go and see all my friends there and then I got to go with him and have a lot of fun.”

The pair coordinated their outfits, rode in a limo with other dance attendees and even stopped for pizza before dancing the night away.

Harvey said it was a bit embarrassing at times showing off his dance moves, but he had such a blast that he plans to take Avey back next year.