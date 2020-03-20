1  of  2
Arkansas now has 96 coronaviruses cases, including in Crittenden County

The state of Arkansas is now reporting 96 cases of the novel coronavirus, as of Friday.

More than 200 people are under investigation and 548 are being monitored.

At least one of those cases is in Crittenden County, the state said Friday. It is the county’s first known case.

Poinsett County and Craighead County are also listed.

Two of the cases were children; the rest were adults, state officials said. Most did not require hospitalization, officials said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said all public schools would be closed until April 17, restaurants and bars were asked to close except for carry-out and indoor facilities such as gyms were asked to close for all nonessential functions.

