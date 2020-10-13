Arkansas men arrested on drug/gun charges after drag racing incident

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges after a drag racing incident in the small community of Clear Lake, Arkansas. It’s a problem residents in the community, which is just south of Blytheville, have been complaining about for days. They claim cars constantly zoom up and down Highway 148.



Several residents called the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office about drag racing last week. Deputies went out to the community when a call came in Thursday evening around six. When they got out there, deputies say they found several sports cars parked at the intersection of Highway 148 and 151.



Investigators say a yellow Dodge Challenger immediately sped away and deputies chased it up two county roads before the driver crashed in a soybean field. Deputies say they found a bag of nearly 70 oxycodone and hydrocodone pills by the car. They also called an Arkansas Game and Fish officer who brought his dog and sniffed out a loaded handgun a few feet away from the vehicle.



The driver, 25-year-old Shyheim Carter and a passenger, 28-year-old Terrance Jackson were arrested. They now face drug and gun charges. Carter is also charged with reckless driving and fleeing from deputies. Investigators say both men had felony warrants for failing to appear in court.



Teresa Woods frequents the area. She says she’s glad the two men were caught.

“I would assume that the drugs is probably the reason for their behavior. That’s the only thing I could imagine why someone would do something so stupid,” Woods said, “Drag racing, drugs, all of the above.”

“I think it’s sad and it’s dangerous,” she added, “This is the country but there are families out here, you know, and there are a lot of kids out here.”

At this time, it’s unclear if deputies are looking for the other drag racers or another stash of drugs.