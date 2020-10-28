Arkansas man turns himself in after deadly shooting near Helena-West Helena school

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that placed an Arkansas elementary school on lockdown earlier this month has been arrested.

On October 5, officers with the Helena-West Helena Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North 10th Street near KIPP Delta Elementary. That’s when they found Travis Belk lying in the middle of the street with a wound to his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told authorities Belk and another man were seen firing shots before Belk fell to the ground.

The incident placed the school on lockdown as investigators combed the scene searching for the gunman.

According to Mayor Kevin Smith, Demarious White, 28, surrendered to police in connection to the case and was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, terroristic act and possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Phillips County Detention Center and given a $590,000 bond.

An image of White was not available.