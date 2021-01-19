Arkansas man pictured in Pelosi’s office transferred to Washington D.C.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, the man pictured in Nancy Pelosi’s office, has been transferred to Washington D.C. after turning himself in on January 8 and spending 10 days in the Washington County Jail.

Barnett was photographed in Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riot on January 6.

TOPSHOT – Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Barnett made his initial appearance in the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas via video conference on Tuesday, January 12, and was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon (stun gun), violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of public property.

A federal Judge in D.C. reversed an order for Richard Barnett to be released on bond Saturday, January 16.