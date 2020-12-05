Arkansas man organizes anti-crime event to reach youth

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A young man in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas says he’s tired of the violence there and is doing something about it.

JC Moore is staging an “anti-crime event” Saturday, hoping to reach as many young people as possible.

Moore spent Friday getting ready for what he hopes will be a “breakthrough” event for the youth of Helena-West Helena: “Call A Truce: Children Versus Society.”

The day-long event, Saturday at ExSalonce Salon on North Sebastian, will feature free haircuts, free food and a job fair.

“I will be offering strong speeches from strong male role models and female, and I’ll be offering a great time,” Moore said.

This is the second anti-violence event he’s staged. His first, called “cease fire”, was in response to a problem that won’t seem to go away.

“There was a lot of shooting, a lot of killing here,” Moore said.

Moore, who’s only 24 years old, is also using the event to announce a crime fighting initiative called the Green Program. It’s named for Deandre Green, a friend of Moore’s who was murdered back in May.

The event will focus on providing mentors.

“Through the event I will have all young men signing up, and I will choose ten young men to work with for at least twelve months,” Moore said.

Moore’s dream to reach those who are either committing crimes or the victims of crimes is seen as an important step in healing the community.

“I think our entire community is hurt by it,” said probation officer Jarvis Smith. “I haven’t talked to anyone, as you feel the pulse of the community, who thinks this is ok. Nobody thinks it’s ok. Nobody thinks it’s alright.”

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 346 North Sebastian.