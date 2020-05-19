Arkansas man killed in standoff with law enforcement

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Arkansas.

St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May said the situation began Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. after dispatch received calls saying a man named Bobby Lawson was shooting at his neighbors on County Road 301.

When they arrived, Lawson reportedly threatened to kill the responding deputies and told them he had multiple weapons. He also mentioned that he had spent time in a mental institution.

The situation turned into a stand off and the SWAT team was called to the home.

Around 11:30 p.m., Lawson reportedly came out of the home firing at law enforcement. He was shot and killed.

No one was inside the home at the time.

Lawson’s only previous arrest in St. Francis County was in 2018 for terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.