Arkansas man faces attempted murder charges for allegedly driving into gas station to kill ex-girlfriend

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A Patterson, Arkansas, man is is facing several charges, including attempted murder for allegedly driving into a gas station to kill his ex-girlfriend.



The incident happened Friday night after 10 p.m. at the Turrell Travel Center. According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s office, 52-year-old William Stapler drove straight through the front of the store late Friday night.



CCSO said Stapler then got out of his truck and attacked his ex-girlfriend and then drove away. The woman was treated for minor injuries, and no one else was injured during the ordeal.

Stapler was later arrested after nearby off Highway 42, where deputies said he drove his truck into a soybean field.



Stapler was charged with criminal attempt to commit capital murder, burglary, and terroristic threatening among several other charges.