Arkansas man checks surveillance camera, realizes house had been shot up

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – A Helena-West Helena man was caught on surveillance cameras going up to a 67-year-old Vietnam veteran’s house and opening fire.

Willis Lee said he was taking his afternoon nap Monday when the shooting took place. His wife and 12-year-old great-grandson were inside his home too.

“I didn’t even hear it. I didn’t hear anything until I came to my backdoor. When I opened the door, that’s when the glass shattered. That’s when the glass fell out,” Lee said.

Curious about what might have caused this, Lee checked his surveillance cameras but wasn’t expecting what he saw.

A man is seen getting out his truck and walking up to a car in the driveway next door. He then picks up what police say was a pump action BB gun and takes aim at Lee’s house.

After watching the video, police arrested Anthquin Evans and charged him with a terroristic act.

Lee said he’s had trouble with Evans ever since Evans began hanging out at the house next door.

“Trespassing. Drug, alcohol, arguing and fighting, loud music,” Lee said. “I have no animosity towards him, but I don’t feel sorry at the same time because somebody in the house could have actually got hit.”