Arkansas man charged with terroristic act after being accused of firing shots into elderly couple’s home

WEST HELENA, Ark. — An Arkansas man was charged with terroristic act after being accused of firing shots into an elderly couple’s home.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of South 7th Street in West Helena Monday evening after someone fired shots into a home.

Surveillance video captured the incident and police identified the accused as Anthquin Evans, 40. He was taken into custody a few homes down the street on Tuesday and charged with terroristic act.

Authorities said at the time of his arrest Evans had a pump action BB in his possession.

At this time, it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.