JONESBORO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, on Thursday, January 6, 2022, Detective Bill Brown, of the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, received a cyber tip from the Arkansas State Police leading to the arrest of Josh Tippitt, of Jonesboro.

Police reported that the cyber tip was about an email address to which someone sent 19 videos including girls ranging in age from 6-years-old to 13-years-old, performing various sexual acts, some involving men. Authorities sent a search warrant to Google and learned that Tippitt was the email account holder.

On Thursday, March 3, 2022, the Jonesboro Police Department, with assistance from their Street Crimes Unit, arrested and charged Tippitt with Computer Child Pornography and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Tippitt appeared in court for a Probable Cause Hearing and received a $25,000 bond.