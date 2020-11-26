Arkansas man accused of shooting and killing his uncle

EARLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man is behind bars after Crittenden County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot and killed his uncle. Investigators say 19-year-old Cordarius Mason shot his uncle during a family gathering Saturday at a home on Red Haw Drive.



Deputies say Mason took off before officers arrived and was eventually caught and arrested by U.S. Marshals roughly 80 miles away in Searcy, Arkansas Wednesday morning. Deputies say Mason’s brother was also arrested for interfering with Mason’s arrest. Both men are being held at the Crittenden County Jail.



Investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting or why Mason would be angry enough to kill one of his family members.



Paul Bolden lives down the street and can’t believe something like this happened so close to home.



“It’s quiet over here. It’s real quiet,” Bolden said.

He hopes Mason can turn his life around and he prays Mason’s family can heal after such a terrible tragedy.



“Well, you know, you always want that to be the case,” Bolden said, “You would always want that.”