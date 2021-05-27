Arkansas man accused of assaulting woman, holding her captive for several days

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – Helena-West Helena Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman and holding her captive in a home for several days.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Helena-West Helena Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on North Second Street near Baker Street in West Helena. Callers reportedly told police someone in the home was being assaulted and they heard gunshots coming from the residence.

Once police arrived on the scene, they met a man identified as 26-year-old James Henry, a woman and three children. According to police, officers learned that Henry had assaulted Steele with a rifle and fired several shots inside the home. Police arrested Henry and removed him from the home.

The woman reportedly told officers Henry had been holding her captive in the home for several days, not allowing her to leave or make any phone calls. She also said Henry had been abusing her for years, and that she was afraid he would kill her.

Henry is facing a slew of charges, including three counts of terroristic act, false imprisonment in the first degree, domestic battering in the second degree and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree. His bond has been set at $51,000.