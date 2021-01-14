Arkansas man accused in Thanksgiving Day shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Arkansas was captured on Thursday.

On November 26, authorities began investigating after a man in Earle was shot. Investigators believe the person responsible was Stacy Malcolm Abram, 26, and issued an alert for him on December 3.

On Thursday, Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen announced members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Abram in Cross County after residents sent in tips to Crime Stoppers.

There was a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

