Arkansas lowering eligibility age for virus vaccine to 65

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has lowered the eligibility age for receiving the coronavirus vaccine from 70 to 65.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the move, saying it will make the vaccine available to another 115,000 people in the state.

The state reported 834 new cases of the virus, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 316,593. The state’s deaths from COVID-19 grew by 14 to 5,377.

Hutchinson said the state has enough supply of the vaccine to handle the expanded eligibility. He also announced that he plans to extend the state’s emergency declaration for the pandemic.