LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An act signed into law Friday clarifies the requirement for a license to carry a concealed handgun in Arkansas.

The act’s stated purpose is to clarify Arkansas code to remove any license requirement to concealed carry a handgun in the state.

“This subchapter does not require a person to obtain a license to carry a concealed handgun in order to carry a concealed handgun in this state.” SB480 – An Act to Clarify the Purpose of the Statutes Authorizing A License To Carry A Concealed Handgun

Bill sponsor Sen. Bryan King (R-Green Forest) said he submitted the bill to clear up confusion about existing statutes.

“I think there was still this cloud out there [about the current law],” King said.

King added that the clarification does not cover enhanced carry, a state law requiring additional training before carrying in certain locations, such as schools. He also said the concealed carry permission is only for “legal, law-abiding” citizens.

Attorney General Tim Griffin said the act signed today was to clarify.

“Permitless concealed carry is not specifically prohibited but also is not expressly allowed under Arkansas law,” he said. “This new law is an effort to clarify some confusion over existing law and expressly allows permitless concealed carry.”

Because the act has no emergency clause, it will not go into effect until 90 days after the April 7 end of the 94th General Assembly session.

The act was signed into law on the final day of what had been a busy week for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The governor has spent this week signing legislation, including a tax cut bill, recreation and tourism bills and measures regarding social media regulations and prison sentencing reform.