Arkansas K-9 collapses during drug search; 3 arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three people were arrested on multiple charges in Madison County on Sunday after a traffic stop that resulted in the apparent drug overdose of a police K-9.

According to a press release from Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the K-9 officer, named Kandy, collapsed during a vehicle sniff after having a “severe reaction presumably to something she had encountered.”

Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Kandy’s partner, Corporal Clint Ham, administered a dose of Narcan and transported her to the veterinarian clinic. According to the release, Kandy received medical treatment and was returned to duty.

Johnny Treat

Colton James Thompson

The suspect vehicle had been stopped because it matched the description of a car involved in a vehicle theft from the Clifty, Arkansas area on May 20, police say.

Deputies stopped the car on Highway 23 on Sunday, May and instructed the driver, identified as Colton James Thompson, to exit the vehicle. Police say Thompson “became argumentative and was not cooperating,” and was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

Two passengers of the car were identified as Jackayla Bruno and Johnny Treat. Police say Bruno and Treat had active warrants and were also taken into custody.

Jackayla Bruno

According to the release, during the search of the vehicle, which resulted in Kandy’s medical episode, police found “multiple glass pipes containing marijuana residue, a bag of marijuana weighing 18.1 grams, 5 plastic baggies, a straw with residue, a syringe, thirteen .380 bullets, and a gun holster.”

While Thompson was being transported to holding, police say they found a bag containing methamphetamine.

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded.

As Thompson was being processed into the Madison County Holding Facility, police say the jailer observed a white object “being concealed in Thompson’s person.”

“When the Jailer instructed Thompson to take it out, Thompson used his hand to push it further up into his body,” the release states.

Thompson was then transported to Northwest Hospital in Springdale, and police obtained a search warrant to “obtain the item from inside of Thompsons [sic] person.”

Police say the hospital was able to retrieve the item from inside of Thompson’s person, which tested positive for methamphetamine. He was then transported back to the Madison County Holding Facility.

According to the release, Treat admitted to the theft of the vehicle from Clifty and identified Thompson as his accomplice.

According to MCSO, the charges against the trio are as follows:

Bruno: possession of drug paraphernalia (Felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Treat: theft of vehicle valued at $5000.00 or less, criminal mischief — 1st degree/property of another value more than $1000, possession of drug paraphernalia (felony), possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana, warrant out of Greenland

Thompson: introducing a prohibited item (weapon, controlled substance, or paraphernalia into a correctional facility), tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance schedule I or II, methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana, obstructing governmental operations/refuses to provide information requested by an employee of a governmental agency, no driver’s license, and expired tags.