Arkansas inmate first in state custody to test positive for COVID-19

Staff at the Cummins Unit in Gould, Arkansas pose for a picture while administering tests at the facility’s infirmary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate in Arkansas is the first in state custody to be treated for the novel coronavirus.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections confirmed the case in a tweet on Sunday.

Earlier this morning, the Department of Corrections announced the first inmate to test positive for #COVID19. We’re continuing to work with our partners at @ADHPIO and @WeAreWellpath to respond to the virus. #COVID19ark pic.twitter.com/cfJJwjywUI — Arkansas Department of Corrections (@ADCPIO) April 12, 2020

According to the department, the inmate was being held at the Cummins Unit in Gould, which is south of Pine Bluff.

ADOC says the inmate was scheduled to be tested for the virus but was taken to the hospital and diagnosed before it could be administered. As of Sunday, the inmate was still in the hospital.

All the inmates and facility staff that have been in contact with the inmate have been tested and access to the inmate’s barracks has been restricted.

According to ADOC, it has been screening for COVID-19 symptoms since Mid-March and taking steps to stop the spread.

Masks are being manufactured at the Cummins facility and distributed to inmates and staff. The masks were distributed before the inmate tested positive.

As of Sunday, 13 employees throughout the Department of Corrections have tested positive for the virus and are under quarantine.

ADOC plans to update the number of cases within the department on Tuesday.