Arkansas House advances bill allowing doctors to refuse treatment based on religious, moral objections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House approved legislation that would allow doctors to refuse treatment to someone because of religious or moral objections.

The majority- Republican House voted 72-20 for the measure, saying healthcare workers and institutions have the right not to participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience.

The bill goes back to the Senate that approved an earlier version of the legislation last month.

Opponents say the bill creates broad powers to discriminate against pateints.