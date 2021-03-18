Arkansas home struck by lightning during Wednesday morning storm

WYNNE, Ark. — A powerful lightning strike Wednesday morning left its mark on a home in Wynne, Arkansas.

Photos from the Wynne Fire Department’s Facebook page show part of a bedroom wall at a home on Killough Road blown out by a lightning strike Wednesday morning.

“This was such a powerful force that when it blew the inside wall out, that nails and other debris stuck in the wall on the opposite side of the room,” the fire department said in the post.

One picture clearly showing a nail stuck in a wall and an exterior picture with several bricks shattered by the lightning strike.

The homeowners do not want to go on camera, but neighbor Ronnie Beck says it sounded like a bomb went off on his street. Beck says lightning struck the house few doors down from his during the height of a violent storm.

“Well, about 11:30, it started lightning and thundering and all of the sudden we had just a ‘KABOOM,’” Beck said. “Lightning hit just right close to the house. It kicked the breaker and blew out my TV and satellite receiver.”

According to the Wynne Fire Department, they were called after residents “heard a ‘pop’” and smelled smoke. Fire and police sealed off the 1700 block of Killough Road.

“They had two fire trucks and police on each end where I couldn’t even get back home when I went out. They had it blocked off,” Beck said.

Beck says, as far as lightning and thunder goes, Wednesday morning’s storm was one of the worst he’s ever experienced.

“BOOM. It scared my wife too and her ‘babies’, her dogs, it scared them too,” Beck said. “They were all shaking.”

According to the Wynne Fire Department, there were no injuries.