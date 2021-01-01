Arkansas health secretary extends bar, restaurant curfew

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas health secretary Dr. Jose Romero is extending the 11 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol for 30 days as the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus reached another record high.

An order issued Thursday by Romero says that in consulting with Gov. Asa Hutchinson it was deemed necessary to extend the curfew until Feb. 3 to help control COVID-19. The previous order issued in November was to expire Sunday.

Arkansas health officials on Thursday confirmed a new record-high 1,195 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.