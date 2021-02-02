Arkansas governor won’t extend 11 p.m. virus curfew for bars

Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Earlier in the day Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a series of orders and advisories, including a stay-at-home advisory, and an order suspending all alcohol sales in bars, restaurants or catered events during the night before Thanksgiving. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he won’t extend an 11 p.m. curfew that was imposed for bars and some restaurants because of the coronavirus.

Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the decision, citing a recent drop in hospitalizations and new cases. The curfew for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol was imposed in November because of a surge in cases and was set to expire on Wednesday.

The state’s virus cases on Tuesday rose by 1,510 to 298,004 since the pandemic began. The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 44, bringing its total to 4,939 and virus hospitalizations dropped by 20 to 869.