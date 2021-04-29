Arkansas governor signs bills banning vaccine requirements

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law measures preventing state and local governments from requiring the coronavirus vaccine or proof of vaccination in order to access services.

Hutchinson on Wednesday signed the two bills, saying they confirm his position that the vaccine shouldn’t be a requirement for state employment and noting that they have some exceptions.

The governor has not said whether he’ll sign another bill on his desk that would the state or local governments from imposing mask mandates.

Arkansas’ virus cases on Wednesday rose by 291 to 335,289 since the pandemic began.