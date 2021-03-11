Arkansas governor signs bill nearly banning abortion as Tennessee Republicans consider new anti-abortion legislation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson has signed off on a controversial bill nearly banning abortion in the state.

Hutchinson signed the bill this week, adding the state to a list of those working to strengthen anti-abortion laws in the country. The bill prohibits abortion in all cases except to save the life of a mother in a medical emergency.

In a statement, the governor said he gave his approval because of overwhelming legislative support and “sincere and long-held pro-life convictions”, going on to say the intent of the legislation is to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law.

He also said he would have preferred the legislation to include exceptions for rape and incest.

“I thank Gov. Hutchinson for signing the bill and putting Arkansas in a position to lead the country in the fight to end abortion,” said Republican state Sen. Jason Rapert.

But Jennifer Pepper, Executive Director at Choices, Memphis Center for Reproductive Health, calls the bill a waste of taxpayer time and money.

“Abortion is legal in all 50 states, Arkansas and Tennessee,” Pepper said, “and it turns out we have an actual public health crisis happening right now, and politicians time would be much better spent trying to figure that out.”

The bans hope to move the U.S. Supreme Court, which recently added newer justices during the Trump administration, to revisit the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision legalizing nation-wide abortion.

“When somebody has to make the decision to have an abortion, nobody, especially politicians should get in the way of that decision,” Pepper said. “It’s a hugely personal decision that people should make. Pregnant people should make with their healthcare provider.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has been steadfast in his anti-abortion beliefs.

“You already know that I am strongly pro-life, and I will continue to defend this position,” Lee said.

Republican state lawmakers are currently looking at a bill that would let biological fathers petition to stop abortions.

“I think we can all agree that body autonomy is really important, and that people should have autonomy over their own bodies,” Pepper said.

Lawsuits are anticipated in the Arkansas ban.