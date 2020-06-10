Arkansas governor says state moving to Phase 2 of reopening

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that the state is lifting further restrictions and moving to Phase 2 of reopening effective Monday, June 15.

The emergency order for the state remains in place and has been extended another 45 days, Hutchinson said.

Some counties in Arkansas have seen an increase in COVID cases recently, but Hutchinson said data says the lifting of restrictions is not related to the recent increase in cases.

Hutchinson said the state’s trend line for cases peaking looks more like “the rolling Arkansas Ozarks” than the Rocky Mountains, meaning there would not be one large peak.

Arkansas officials announced 10,368 total cases and 165 deaths for the state as of Wednesday.