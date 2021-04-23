Arkansas governor plans special session on income tax cuts

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, left, and Senate President Jimmy Hickey, right. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to call a special session this fall for lawmakers to consider new income tax cut proposals.

The Republican governor announced his decision Thursday as lawmakers neared the end of this year’s regular session.

Hutchinson did not detail a specific tax cut proposal but said he’ll call the special session since lawmakers will return to the Capitol anyway to take up congressional redistricting.

The Legislature is expected to recess this year’s session on Tuesday after giving final approval to the state’s proposed $5.8 billion budget.