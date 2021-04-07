Arkansas governor opposed to government ‘vaccine passports’

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ governor said he’s opposed to government-mandated coronavirus “vaccine passports” to access services, but he said private businesses should have the right to require vaccinations.

On Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson echoed other Republicans’ opposition to states requiring proof of vaccination, but he said latitude should be given to employers or some venues to require vaccinations.

The Department of Health said the state’s virus cases rose by 163 to 331,261 total cases since the pandemic began last year. The state’s COVID-19 deaths grew by five to 5,653.