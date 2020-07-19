Arkansas governor: Masks ‘shouldn’t be about politics’

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Hutchinson says he’s not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to spike. Hutchinson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, said Arkansas’ plans to further lift restrictions remains on pause after neighboring Texas halted its aggressive reopening of businesses. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says that wearing masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus shouldn’t be about politics.

When asked during an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” about whether President Donald Trump was sending out mixed messages on wearing masks, Hutchinson said “that example needs to be set by our national leadership.”

Trump didn’t wear a mask in public until a visit to a military hospital on July 11.

Hutchison last week signed an order requiring masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible. The order takes effect Monday.

Hutchinson had previously resisted issuing such a statewide mandate.