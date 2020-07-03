Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson signs executive order that gives cities power to adopt ordinance that requires people to wear masks

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Hutchinson says he’s not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to spike. Hutchinson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, said Arkansas’ plans to further lift restrictions remains on pause after neighboring Texas halted its aggressive reopening of businesses. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 281 with 20,622 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a July 3 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced an executive order that gives cities the power to adopt an ordinance that requires people to wear masks.